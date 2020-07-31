The Google Pixel 4a smartphone is one of the highly awaited smartphones from the house of the American-tech giant. After all the rumours and speculations, the company seems to have confirmed the launch date for the affordable smartphone. The company has officially teased the launch date of the Pixel 4a. The phone maker has released a poster image of the phone on the Google Store website. The image features a blank smartphone with mock Latin text hinting at the probable features of the Pixel 4a. Google Pixel 4a Likely To Be Cheaper Than Pixel 3a & Will Offer Twice Storage Specifications: Report.

Google Pixel 4a Smartphone Teaser (Photo Credits: Google Store)

The teaser image gives some references to photography in 'Lorem ipsum' text on Google's store page such as 'lowlightena', 'bokehus', and 'megapixelum'. It refers to low-light photography, good battery life, and focus on cameras, especially the Bokeh effect.

We already know that the camera always has been positive talk point of Google phones. And, we can expect something similar on that line from the upcoming Google Pixel 4a with a much lower price than the regular Pixel 4.

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Though we have a confirmed launch date for the Pixel 4a, the company is still concealing specifications and features of the phone. However, there have been several rumours and speculations in the past hinting at the specifications of the Pixel 4a. The smartphone is likely to get a 5.81-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a punch-hole display housing the front camera. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. The SoC will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Coming to the cameras, the smartphone is expected to feature a single 12.2MP rear snapper positioned in a square-shaped camera module along with an LED flash. The front camera could be an 8MP snapper for video calls and selfies. It will run on Android 10 out of the box. The phone is likely to be fuelled by a 3080 mAh battery with a standard charger. It is also rumoured that the phone might ditch 'Active Edge' feature. It will continue to get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The upcoming Google Pixel 4a smartphone is likely to get a starting price of $299 which is approximately Rs 22,900. When launched, the Google Pixel 4a will take on the rivals such as OnePlus Nord and Apple iPhone SE 2020.

