Google Pixel 4a Likely To Be Cheaper Than Pixel 3a & Will Offer Twice Storage Specifications: Report

Google Pixel 4a Smartphone Render Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We already know that Google is all set to launch its next-in affordable Pixel smartphone in the market. The handset was expected to launch at the annual Google I/O developer conference 2020. However, the same has been delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. With obligations related with COVID-19, the smartphone is now expected to make its debut by early June. The company is also expected to make announcements related to the beta version of Android 11. Google Pixel 4a Likely To Be Launched With Starting Price of $399.

As we approach the speculated launch date, we have already seen plenty of leaks for the Pixel 4a smartphone. Several rumours and leaks have already revealed the key specifications of the smartphone ahead of the launch. Now, a new rumour has reportedly revealed the price of the upcoming Google Pixel 4a along with other details.

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: OnLeaks / 91mobiles)

As per the report from 9to5Google, the forthcoming Pixel 4a smartphone possibly will be priced slightly lower than the predecessor. If this report is to be believed, the American tech giant will be pricing the Pixel 4a slightly lower than Pixel 3a in a bid to make it a more attractive proposition for the buyers. The smartphone will be packed with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Google Pixel 4a reportedly will also be seen with 4GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage. It could be priced at $349. However, the Pixel 3a gets a starting price of $399. This means a $50 decrease in price than the Pixel 3a will definitely give the iPhone SE 2020 a run for its money.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Pixel 4a will come equipped with a 5.81-inch LCD screen carrying a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone will carry a punch-hole cutout which will be seen on the upper-left corner. The handset will be equipped with Dual Pixel sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, 3,080 mAh internal battery, and much more. For photography, the phone will be equipped with a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 rear camera featuring LED flash, 4K video recording, OIS, EIS, and autofocus. At the front, there will be an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor with EIS support.