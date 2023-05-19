Mumbai, May 19: Recently, Google launched the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 7a devices at the Google I/O 2023. The company is already working on the next smartphone. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is tipped to get some unique features.

The new thermometer feature was spotted in a new leaked video. So far, Google has not officially confirmed any such feature. However, the new feature is expected to come with the capability of taking body temperature measurements by placing the Pixel phone near the user's forehead. Nothing Phone (2) To Come With Powerful Snapdragon 8 Series Chipset, Says Nothing Founder Carl Pei - Check Camera, Specs, and Other Details.

The infrared thermometer sensor will be placed below the LED flash. It is expected to work with a dedicated Body temperature app. Since Google owns Fitbit, the company might combine the new feature with other health-based apps.

Additionally, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will feature a redesigned camera bar on the back. The triple camera setup will be housed inside the pill-shaped module. It with a Samsung 50MP ISOCELL GN2 1/1.12-inch sensor. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Coming on June 1; Here’s Everything We Know About the Foldable Twins.

The front camera will be placed in a punch-hole cutout on the 6.52-inch display. Google is likely to launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro later this year.

