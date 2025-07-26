New Delhi, July 26: Google Play Store is an app store for Android users looking to download apps, games, books, and other digital content. Google Play sorts content into helpful sections like “Top Free,” “Top Paid,” and “Top Grossing.” The platform offers a wide variety of choices, with millions of apps available across categories like education, entertainment, gaming, shopping, and more.

The "Top Free" apps list on the Play Store changes weekly, depending on user interest and download trends. In the previous week, apps like ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Meesho, Seekho, and Instagram were among the most downloaded. This week, the lineup remains the same, with ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Meesho, Seekho, and Instagram holding their spots in the same order. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launch in India on July 28, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI and led by Sam Altman, has become a popular choice for users worldwide. It is widely used for answering complex questions, creating text, and helping with tasks involving images. The app has gained traction on the Google Play Store, where it holds a 4.5-star rating, has been downloaded over 500 million times, and has received 22.8 million reviews.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is launched by the creators of Kuku FM, which is a video streaming app designed specifically for smartphone users in India. It offers premium HD content in vertical format, including a mix of short videos, full-length shows, and movies. The app has been gaining steady attention and engagement from viewers. On the Google Play Store, Kuku TV holds a 4.5-star rating, has over 3,30,000 user reviews, and has crossed 50 million downloads.

Meesho

Meesho is a popular shopping app in India that provides a wide selection of products for men, women, and kids. On the Google Play Store, Meesho has a 4.5-star rating, over 5.13 million reviews, and more than 500 million downloads. The platform lets its users to earn money by promoting and selling products to their contacts. The app has gained widespread popularity among users looking for shopping and earning opportunities.

Seekho

Seekho is an edutainment OTT app that combines learning with entertainment for making education more engaging. The platform provides access to more than 10,000 video courses in Hindi, covering topics including Technology, Business, Finance, and more. Its content is created by a community of over 250 educators, known as Seekho Gurus. On the Google Play Store, Seekho has a 4.5-star rating, has received around 8,97,000 reviews, and has been downloaded over 100 million times. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk Announces ‘Auto’ Mode That Lets xAI Chatbot To Decide Thinking Power Based on User Questions.

Instagram

Instagram, developed by Meta, is a popular social media app that gives users multiple ways to share and connect. On the Google Play Store, Instagram has a 4.3-star rating, more than 164 million reviews, and over 5 billion downloads. Instagram users can express themselves and stay in touch with friends or groups with features like Reels for short videos, Stories, live streams, and direct messaging. The platform also supports sharing photos and videos in creative formats.

