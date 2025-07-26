Elon Musk shared a post on July 26, 2025, and revealed a new feature for xAI’s chatbot, Grok. The update will allow Grok to automatically decide how much thinking power to use based on the question it receives. Musk said, Grok now automatically decides how much to think about your question! You can override “Auto” mode and force heavy thinking at will with one tap." The new Auto mode is now live on the web version of Grok. The update is expected to improve the user experience and allow users to switch between different modes according to their preferences. Tesla Valuation Can Reach USD 20 Trillion in Future With 'Extreme Execution': CEO Elon Musk.

Grok New Feature Brings Auto Mode

Grok now automatically decides how much to think about your question! You can override “Auto” mode and force heavy thinking at will with one tap. https://t.co/lCU0YI1ALq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2025

Grok Upgrades With Auto Mode Feature

BREAKING: Grok Upgraded with Smart Auto Mode! Grok now decides on its own how much brainpower to use for your question. Simple ones get quick answers, tough ones get deep thinking. You can still switch to full thinking mode anytime with one tap! Live now on web. pic.twitter.com/S447BfUMY7 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 26, 2025

