New Delhi, September 20: Google Play Store is the platform for Android users to explore and download apps, games, books, and more. It offers a simple way to search for what you need, and its user reviews and ratings help people to decide which apps can be useful. Google also checks apps for safety, making downloads more secure. With millions of options available and billions of users worldwide, the Play Store has become a trusted place for entertainment, productivity, shopping, and everyday tools.

The Play Store's wide reach across countries shows how important it is in connecting people to digital content. The Google Play gives Android users access to a huge range of apps. To help people choose wisely, each app comes with ratings and reviews from other users. Apps are also grouped into categories like top free, top paid, and top-grossing, making it easier to find what’s trending in different categories. Last week, Sony LIV, ChatGPT, Chatdi, Kuku TV, and AI Chat were among the most downloaded free apps. This week, the top free list includes Google Gemini, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Sony LIV, and Kuku TV. Grok 4 Fast: Elon Musk-Run xAI Launches Multimodal AI Model With 2 Million Token Context Window, Available on Web, iOS and Android.

Google Gemini (Photo Credits: X/@GeminiApp)

Google Gemini

Google Gemini is an AI-powered assistant from Google that brings search, productivity, and creativity in one place. It is built on Google Search, so users can ask it almost anything and continue the conversation to get a clear response. Gemini also connects with Gmail, Calendar, Maps, YouTube, and Photos to manage tasks and find information without switching between apps. Beyond assistance, it also helps users to create videos and images using Google’s Nano-Banana model. On the Play Store, Gemini has over 500 million downloads, a 4.3-star rating, and more than 12 million reviews.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

ChatGPT

ChatGPT AI chatbot is created by OpenAI, which is widely used as a tool for everyday tasks. It works in a conversational style, allowing users to ask questions with follow-up answers. It can generate information, analyse text, and provide support for a variety of daily needs. On the Play Store, the app has achieved over 500 million downloads, holds a 4.5-star rating, and has received around 27.8 million reviews. Its interactive format and broad capabilities have made it one of the preferred AI assistants for millions of users worldwide.

Perplexity AI Logo (Photo Credits: X/@perplexity_ai)

Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI-driven search tool to explore and understand information. Instead of showing links, it delivers conversational answers supported with citations and direct links to trusted sources, allowing users to check details into any topic. On the Google Play Store, Perplexity has crossed 10 million downloads, with 1.09 million reviews, with a 4.4-star rating. The app uses advanced AI models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, giving users the option to select the model that suits their requirements.

SonyLIV Representation Image (Photo Credits: X)

Sony LIV

Sony LIV is one of the popular OTT streaming platforms that brings a mix of web series, movies, TV shows, and live sports for its viewers. Depending on the subscription plan, users can watch content on two screens at the same time and even set up to five personalised profiles for a customised experience. With over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, the app has earned a 3.7-star rating from 1.94 million reviews, showing its wide reach and user base. Apple Set To Achieve 28% Sales Growth in India During Festive Season, iPhone 17 Series Sale in First Week 19% Higher Than iPhone 16 Series: Analysts.

Kuku TV (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is developed by the creators of Kuku FM, which is a video streaming app for smartphone users in India. It offers a wide range of entertainment options. The platform focuses on premium HD content, movies, and short videos that fit on your smartphone screen. On the Play Store, Kuku TV has crossed 100 million downloads, holds a 4.4-star rating, and has received over 6,43,000 reviews.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Google Play Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2025 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).