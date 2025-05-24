Mumbai, May 24: Google Play Store lets Android users explore a wide range of apps that fulfil their various requirements. It is a digital marketplace with an estimated 3.3 million applications. Google Play offers most of these applications for free to download and use. Users of the Android operating system can access various categories like productivity, social, photography, education, entertainment, news, and others for downloading apps.

On the Google Play Store, there is a "Top Charts" section with a sub-category "Top Free," where you can find the most downloaded mobile applications available for free. The platform adjusts the apps based on their download frequency and puts the most downloaded ones in the top spot. This week, in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List, these apps are included: Kuku TV, ChatGPT, JioHotStar, Meesho, and Seekho. iPhone Made in US Can Cost Nearly INR 3 Lakh in Absence of Fully-Integrated Supply Chain in Country: Top Analysts.

Kuku TV

Just like last week, Kuku TV has maintained its first spot as the most downloaded Android app in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. Kuku TV offers viewers access to a wide range of premium HD shows, short videos, movies, and other video content. The platform provides vertical entertainment for users and is designed for mobile viewing. Over one crore Android users have downloaded this streaming app, and 1.3 lakh posted their reviews. Kuku TV has secured a 4.2-star rating on Google Play.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is the most popular AI chatbot in the world, used by crores of customers. OpenAI's ChatGPT was second in the "Top Free" section last week and has held the same position this week. The AI chatbot is capable of providing text-based replies, generating images, and solving complex problems. It has more than 10 crore downloads on Google Play Store, 1.64 crore reviews, and 4.5-star ratings.

JioHotStar

Considered India's biggest OTT platform, JioHotStar is on the third place in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List this week. From watching movies to live sports and TV shows, JioHotstar provides users with access to premium video content. It also allows access to Hollywood, regional, and Bollywood movies. Apart from that, the streaming also has a wide range of regional content. It has 1.28 crore reviews, 50 crore downloads, and a 4.2-star rating.

Meesho

Same as last week, Meesho has maintained its fourth spot in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. The Indian-origin shopping platform has much to offer to customers at affordable rates. Customers can explore clothing, electronics, home decor, beauty products, and more at Meesho. It provides various shopping benefits such as free delivery, discounts, easy returns and more. The Meesho app has achieved 50 crore customer downloads, 49.8 lakh reviews and a 4.5-star rating. OPPO A5x 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New OPPO A Series Smartphone Launched in India.

Seekho

Seekho is an edutainment OTT platform which offers access to short learning videos that include courses on money, business, technology and more in Hindi and other regional 10+ languages. Seekho has over 250+ professionally curated gurus that deliver an exclusive learning experience to the people. It has registered over five crore downloads, has a 4.5-star rating and 7.41 lakh reviews.

