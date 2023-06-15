Mumbai, June 15: The demand for AI bots is growing rapidly. Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. It has a strong track record in the IT services industry.

Now, the company is planning to hire 1,300 software engineers. This is quite likely its biggest staff growth push ever. Artificial Intelligence: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Calls for Establishment of Watchdog To Monitor AI.

Recent reports suggest that Happiest Minds hopes to build its artificial intelligence business to service clients in sectors such as education and health care. The company is investing heavily in research and development to stay ahead of the curve. It currently employs about 5,000 people.

"Clients want to make the best use of ChatGPT. We have started demonstrating these add-on capabilities to our clients," Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd co-founder Joseph Anantharaju was quoted saying by Bloomberg.

AI bots can be used for a variety of purposes, such as providing customer support, generating leads, and scheduling appointments. Companies across industries are looking for ways to use AI to automate tasks, improve customer service, and make better decisions.

The new hiring push highlights the growing importance of AI in the IT industry. AI bots can automate tasks, provide 24/7 customer support, and reduce costs by improving efficiency.

AI is one of the fastest-growing segments for Happiest Minds. It is also in talks with OpenAI backer Microsoft Corp. for better access to ChatGPT. ChatGPT-Developer OpenAI Warned Microsoft to Go Slowly on Integrating GPT-4 Into Its Bing Search Engine: Report.

Happiest Minds earns most of its revenue by helping companies digitize their services. It now aims to add safeguards to allow businesses to use ChatGPT without sharing proprietary data and intellectual property.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).