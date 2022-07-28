Huawei has officially launched the Enjoy 50 Pro smartphone in China. The handset is listed on Vmall and JD.com and its pre-order will begin on July 29, 2022. It will be available in magic night black, snow white, star sea blue and emerald green colours. Huawei Enjoy 20e Smartphone With MediaTek Helio P35 Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2388x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC processor coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. For optics, the device sports a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support, which is claimed to offer up to 50 percent backup with a30 minute charge. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

