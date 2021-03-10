Huawei, the Chinese smartphone maker, officially launched the Huawei Mate 40E smartphone in the home country. The handset has been introduced as a tweaked version of the Mate 40 device that was launched in October last year. The phone is currently available for pre-orders in China and will be made available for sale from March 18, 2021. The global pricing and availability have not been announced by the company yet. Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ & Porsche Design Mate 40 RS Launched.

In terms of specifications, Huawei Mate 40E features a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2376x1080 pixels. The handset carries a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990E SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP main lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone comes packed with a 4,200mAh battery with up to 40W fast charging support, 40W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Infrared, USB Type-C Port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Huawei Mate 40E is priced at CNY 4,599 (approximately Rs 51,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model whereas the 8GB & 256GB variant costs CNY 5,099 (approximately Rs 57,100).

