The government has banned the sale of walkie-talkies without proper information on e-commerce platforms. The CCPA (Central Consumer Protection Authority) has started taking an action against the listing and sales of walkie-talkie devices on the online retail websites related to the frequencies, licensing information and Equipment Type Approval (ETA). Amid India-Pakistan tension that started after the Pahalgam terror attack, the government-run body has banned the online sale of non-compliant wireless devices. India's Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the devices were banned due to national security risks and breach of statutory obligations. India-Pakistan Tension: Maharashtra Government to Cancel Leaves of Key Officials in Health, Disaster Management Departments.

CCPA Bans Sale of Walkie-Talkie Amid India-Pakistan Tension

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated action against the listing and sale of walkie-talkie devices on e-commerce platforms that lack: * Proper disclosure of operating frequencies, * Licensing information, and * Equipment Type Approval (ETA). The absence… pic.twitter.com/LDhchG1gbd — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) May 9, 2025

