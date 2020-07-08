Days after the video-sharing app, TikTok was banned in India, Instagram announced to introduce a new feature, called ‘Reels,’ to allow users to enjoy a similar experience. Instagram Reels is finally launched in India, and once you update your phone, you can get the latest feature. Reels are similar like TikTok, and it lets users create videos on the app, add creative filters and music and share it beyond regular followers. Do you miss TikTok, anymore now? Well, everything as of now sounds fun, and the new feature seems to be promising so that netizens do not miss the video-sharing app anymore. If you are still struggling to get Instagram Reels on your phone, you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we bring you how to get the feature and make a Reel—TikTok style video on the application. Instagram Introduces New Reels Tool to Keep India Entertained.

“With Reels, people can express themselves while entertaining others, whether that’s by trying out a fun new dance or spreading the message on something they care about,” Instagram said in an earlier statement. With the latest launch, India became the fourth country where the app is testing Reels after Brazil, Germany and France. TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

How to Get Instagram Reels Feature?

Instagram Reels is a brand new way to create fun and engaging video content for Insta stories.

To get the feature, you will first have to update the application.

Once updated, Instagram Reels option will be added to the Insta camera similar to Boomerang, among other features.

To start, users will have to open the Instagram camera and select Reels to create a 15-seconds video.

Just like TikTok, Reels provide options like audio from Instagram Music library, speed, effects and timer.

Reels also come with a ‘Use Audio,’ option, which will allow others to use your audio to create their Reels.

Once you are happy with the result, save the Reel video as a draft, send it to friends, share it on your stories and feed.

How to Create Instagram Reels?

Open your Instagram camera and select Reels at the bottom.

Now, click on the Audio option and search for a song from the music library of Instagram.

You can also use your own original audio by recording a Reel, just like TikTok.

You can add different effects to make your Reel interesting and even set the timer to record any of your clips.

There is also an option to speed up or slow down part of your audio or video.

You can also record multiple 15-seconds Reels videos at once and can be reviewed, deleted and re-recorded if required.

Now that you know the process, go ahead and make your Reel. Public Instagram account users can also post reels on their feed, and to increase visibility, share the videos with relevant hashtags. For those who have a private account, you can use the feature as well and post it on your feed where your followers can only view the videos.

