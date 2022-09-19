San Francisco, September 19: With the smartphone producing blurry and shaking footage, tech giant Apple's iPhone 14 Pro users report problems recording video in third-party apps with the camera. According to AppleInsider, the tech giant's update to the iPhone 14 Pro includes several camera changes, including a 48MP sensor and an Action Mode to generate smooth video. However, it seems the third-party apps that use the camera are encountering issues with the new hardware, the report said. Here’s How You Can Get iPhone 14 Within Minutes in India via Blinkit.

Several users discovered that the camera module was shaking when in use in apps, including Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. The issue was causing video recorded using the camera within the apps to be unpublishable, due to the constant erratic movement. Posts on social media, including Reddit claim there to be a lot of jitters, believed to be a shaking of the optical image stabilization (OIS) system. After iPhone 14, Samsung Phones May Come With Satellite Connectivity Feature in Upcoming Galaxy Devices.

In the case of the iPhone 14 Pro, the 48MP Main camera has Apple's second-generation Sensor-Shift OIS, which physically moves the sensor, while the other uses an older and more conventional OIS system. Some users claimed that they could see and hear the shaking and mechanical movement when they used the third-party app's camera features.

In one video demonstrating the issue, the iPhone was slightly moving and generating a grinding noise. It is unknown how many iPhones could be affected by the issue. AppleInsider tried, and failed, to reproduce the bug independently, the report said.

