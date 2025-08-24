New Delhi, August 24: iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in early September 2025. As per reports, the iPhone 17 series launch date will likely be on September 9. Apple is likely to shake up its usual lineup by replacing the familiar Plus model with a slimmer version, called the iPhone 17 Air. The new iPhone 17 lineup may include other models, which are the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 may carry a design closer to the iPhone 16. The Pro models are said to come with a new look. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could feature a redesigned rear camera layout, along with a repositioned Apple logo placed lower on the back panel. Reports suggest Apple’s iPhone Air is said to be the slimmest iPhone till date, with a thickness of around 5.5mm. Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch on August 26; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, all models are said to use LTPO OLED panels with 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates, with the always-on display likely to feature on Pro models. The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to come with 6.3-inch displays, while the iPhone 17 Air may feature a 6.6-inch display. The iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with a 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 17 might house a 3,600mAh battery, the iPhone 17 Air is likely to be equipped with a 2,900mAh battery, the iPhone 17 Pro may come with a 3,900mAh battery, and the Pro Max could include a 5,000mAh battery. Pixel 10 Series: Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold To Soon Offer Voice and Video Calls on WhatsApp Over Satellite Network; Check Details.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

The standard iPhone 17 model is expected to be priced at around INR 89,900, which is said to be slightly more affordable than the iPhone 17 Air, which could launch at around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro may be priced at approximately INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to launch around INR 1,64,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).