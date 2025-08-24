New Delhi, August 24: Vivo T4 Pro 5G will be launched in India on August 26, 2025. The smartphone is expected to come with advanced specifications and features. The company has also started to tease the device on social media platforms, and it is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon processor. Ahead of the launch, the Vivo T4 Pro price in India has also leaked.

As per reports, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G is expected to be priced in India between INR 25,000 and INR 30,000. It is anticipated to start at around the price of INR 26,999 or INR 27,999 in India. The smartphone may arrive in blue and gold colour options. The Vivo T4 Pro will be the sixth smartphone from the Vivo T4 series, which will join the previous models like the Vivo T4R, Vivo T4 Lite 5G, Vivo T4 Ultra, Vivo T4 5G, and Vivo T4x 5G.

Vivo T4 Pro Specifications and Features

Vivo T4 Pro 5G is expected to feature an ultra-slim design with a quad-curved display. The device might weigh around 192 gm. The Vivo T4 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and will likely be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Vivo T4 Pro features a vertically aligned, pill-shaped camera module. Within this camera module, two cameras are included, while a third camera and a ring-shaped Aura Light are arranged alongside it. The smartphone will include a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP periscope lens, and a 32MP front camera.

Additionally, the smartphone is expected to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. The device is likely to include a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It may also feature dual stereo speakers and is expected to run on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

