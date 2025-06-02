New Delhi, June 2: Apple is expected to reveal its upcoming iPhone 17 series in September 2025 during its annual autumn launch event. The new lineup is likely to offer four models. It may come with the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an all-new iPhone 17 Air. The new model could possibly come with a compact design.

Ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch, Apple is also expected to introduce iOS 19 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. Alongside the new operating system, the company is likely to showcase the latest updates to its Apple Intelligence features, which are expected to bring smarter AI-powered tools to iPhones to improve the user experience. Nothing Phone 3 Likely To Launch With Flagship Snapdragon Processor Without Glyph Interface; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Here.

Phone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features

As per reports, iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the slimmest iPhone ever, and could measure around 5.5mm thickness. It will likely come with a 6.6-inch display, while the standard iPhone 17 is likely to feature 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a 6.9-inch display, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro may feature a 6.3-inch display. The base iPhone 17 model could reportedly be powered by the A18 chip found in the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 17 Air will likely feature the A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to come with the A19 Pro chipset. The iPhone 17 Air will likely come with a single 48MP rear camera, while the standard iPhone 17 may feature a dual-camera setup with 48MP and 12MP lenses. The Pro versions are tipped to have a triple 48MP camera system, which may also include a Tetraprism lens. All iPhone 17 series models are expected to have a 24MP front camera. Samsung in Talks To Integrate Perplexity AI Assistant on Galaxy S26 Series and Future Devices.

Phone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price

Apple iPhone 17 series could start at a price of around INR 89,900 for the base model iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 Air may come at around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to cost about INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be priced close to INR 1,64,900.

