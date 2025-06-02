Samsung Electronics is reportedly close to finalising a major deal with Perplexity AI Inc. The deal could lead to Perplexity’s AI-powered search tools being used across Samsung’s devices. As per a post of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, both companies are in discussions to integrate the Perplexity app and its AI assistant on future Samsung devices. It includes possible integration into Samsung’s web browser and even its Bixby virtual assistant. As per reports, the goal is to make Perplexity’s assistant a default option on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2026. If the deal is finalised, the integration could be announced later this year. POCO F7 Teasers Tipped To Drop This Week, Launch Likely in June 2025.

Samsung Nearing Perplexity AI Deal for Device Integration

NEW: Samsung is nearing wide-ranging deal with Perplexity on an investment and deep integration into devices, Bixby assistant and web browser, I’m told. Arch-rival Apple has been interesting in working with Perplexity as well. Details here — https://t.co/CE8V58RO1n — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 1, 2025

