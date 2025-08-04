New Delhi, August 4: Apple is likely to introduce its upcoming iPhone 17 series in early September 2025. Reports suggest the launch could take place between September 8 and 10, and the lineup may include four models, which may be iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 series will be released in global markets and also in India.

The iPhone 17 series may bring several upgrades compared to the iPhone 16 lineup. Users can expect improvements in processing speed and display quality. Among all, the iPhone 17 Air is likely to take the spotlight as Apple's slimmest iPhone yet, possibly featuring a thickness of 5.5mm. These upgrades suggest Apple is focusing on making its iPhones lighter, faster, and more efficient.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

Since the iPhone 17 series price will be announced during the upcoming launch event, leaked information online hints at what potential customers can expect. As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 may be priced at around INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air could be priced near INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro might launch at approximately INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with a price of around INR 1,64,900.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple is expected to add several upgrades to the iPhone 17 lineup. Reports suggest the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max might come with a new vapour chamber cooling system to reduce heat during usage. All models are likely to include ProMotion displays with 120Hz refresh rates and possibly come with an always-on display.

The base and Pro models may feature a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone Air could come with a 6.6-inch display, and the Pro Max may include a 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air may be powered by either the A19 chipset or the older A18 processor. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are expected to get the A19 Pro chipset.

