Cupertino, 25 October: The iPhone 17 series has become widely popular among Apple fans for offering better performance, design upgrades, and camera improvements. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 standard variant, along with the iPhone Air, were launched in the global market in September. The iPhone 18 series is expected to arrive next year with major upgrades as well.

Amid this, a report said that Apple would likely skip the iPhone 19 and directly introduce the iPhone 20 lineup. The same strategy was followed by many companies this year, including OnePlus, which skipped the 14 series to launch the OnePlus 15, and Xiaomi. The iQOO 15 will soon launch, skipping the OnePlus 14. iPhone 17 Pro Max Turned to Pink From Orange Colour, Claims User in Viral Post; Netizens React.

Apple iPhone 20 Launching in 2027 Instead of iPhone 19

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 series next year, i.e., in 2026. However, the company will reportedly break its sequence by launching the iPhone 20 in 2027 instead of the iPhone 19. The report cited the Omdia research firm, stating that the "19" branding will be skipped entirely by the Cupertino-based tech giant.

The report highlighted that Apple would skip the iPhone 19 in 2027 to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. The first-ever iPhone was launched in June 2007, featuring a 3.5-inch multi-touch display and a 90 nm Samsung S5L8900 chip. The iPhone 20th anniversary would be a significant way to celebrate the success of the smartphone and its revolutionary impact.

Omdia's chief researcher, Heo Moo-yeol, said that Apple was planning significant changes to how it rolls out new iPhones in the coming years. The rumours also hinted that the iPhone 18 vanilla variant will not be launched next year; instead, it could be pushed to launch alongside the iPhone 18e model.

There are also rumours about Apple finally launching its first-ever foldable iPhone, reportedly called the "iPhone Fold," next year. In 2027, the company could introduce the iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 models. OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R India Launch Imminent; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Prices of Each OnePlus Flagship Smartphones.

The lineup would be

2026 Launches

iPhone 18 Air / iPhone Air 2

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone Fold

First Half of 2027

iPhone 18e

iPhone 18

Second Half of 2027

iPhone Fold 2

iPhone 20 Pro

iPhone 20 Pro Max

iPhone 20 Air / iPhone Air 3

In the list, the report did not mention the iPhone 18 Pro Max; however, since it is a premium model, Apple may not skip it next year. More details or leaks will be available in the future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2025 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).