BBK Group-owned iQOO will officially launch the iQOO 10 Series in China on July 19, 2022. The iQOO 10 Series is expected to include two models - iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro. The company might also introduce the iQOO 10 Legend BMW Edition along with the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro models. iQOO 9 & iQOO 9 Pro 5G Now Available for Online Sale via Amazon, Check Offers Here.

iQOO 10 Series (Photo Credits: iQOO)

The company posted a small video on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, revealing iQOO 10 Series' launch date and time. The video teaser reveals a smartphone with a dual-tone finish. According to a report, the iQOO 10 Series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Both models might sport a 6.78-inch 10-bit LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The flagship iQOO 10 Series is likely to feature a 50MP triple rear camera and a 16MP front shooter. It could pack a 4,700mAh battery with 200W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its launch.

