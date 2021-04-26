BBK Group-owned iQOO officially launched the iQOO 7 5G Series in the Indian market. iQOO 7 5G Series comprise iQOO 7 5G & iQOO 7 Legend 5G smartphones. The company also announced its partnership with BMW M Motorsport. Both devices will be available for pre-order on May 1, 2021 via iQOO.com and Amazon India. iQOO 7 5G exclusive pre-order offers include a flat Rs 2,000 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, flat Rs 2,000 off with amazon coupons and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. iQOO 7 5G & iQOO 7 Legend 5G Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of iQOO 7 Series Launch Event Here.

iQOO 7 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the handset comes with a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor with OIS, a 13MP super wide-angle lens, B&W mono camera.

iQOO 7 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

It's time to wrap up and quest for better performance. ​ Until then, keep gaming and keep performing with the new monsters. ​ Thank you for tuning in! ​#iQOO7Series #MonsterInside #iQOO7 #iQOO7Legend pic.twitter.com/UU7koR83eO — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 26, 2021

iQOO 7 5G phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone comes with a 4,400mAh battery with 66W flash charging support. iQOO 7 5G will be available in two colours - Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue.

iQOO 7 5G Series (Photo Credits: iQOO)

On the other hand, iQOO 7 5G Legend flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main shooter with a Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13MP super-wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

iQOO 7 5G Series (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. Both phones run on the Android 11 based iQOO UI operating system. Coming to the pricing, iQOO 7 5G is priced at Rs 31,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 33,990 for 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 35,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model. On the other hand, iQOO 7 Legend 5G costs Rs 39,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 43,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

