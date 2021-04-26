BBK Group-owned iQOO officially launched the iQOO 7 5G Series in the Indian market. iQOO 7 5G Series comprise iQOO 7 5G & iQOO 7 Legend 5G smartphones. The company also announced its partnership with BMW M Motorsport. Both devices will be available for pre-order on May 1, 2021 via iQOO.com and Amazon India. iQOO 7 5G exclusive pre-order offers include a flat Rs 2,000 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, flat Rs 2,000 off with amazon coupons and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. iQOO 7 5G & iQOO 7 Legend 5G Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of iQOO 7 Series Launch Event Here.
iQOO 7 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the handset comes with a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor with OIS, a 13MP super wide-angle lens, B&W mono camera.
iQOO 7 5G phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone comes with a 4,400mAh battery with 66W flash charging support. iQOO 7 5G will be available in two colours - Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue.
On the other hand, iQOO 7 5G Legend flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main shooter with a Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13MP super-wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.
The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. Both phones run on the Android 11 based iQOO UI operating system. Coming to the pricing, iQOO 7 5G is priced at Rs 31,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 33,990 for 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 35,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model. On the other hand, iQOO 7 Legend 5G costs Rs 39,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 43,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.
