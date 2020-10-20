Beijing: Vivo is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone called iQOO U1x in China on October 21. The upcoming smartphone by iQoo has been listed on Chinese retailer platforms like JD.com and Tmall, reports GSMArena. In China, the iQOO brand is marketed by Vivo but in India, the two brands are independent of each other. iQOO 5 & iQOO 5 Pro Smartphones with Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The new smartphone is expected to have a 6.1-inch display and run Android 10-based operating system. It has been listed in storage configurations such as 4GB RAM+64GB, 6GB RAM+64GB and 6GB RAM+128 GB.

The iQOO U1x will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. According to the Tmall listing, the smartphone will features a triple rear camera setup, with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor.

