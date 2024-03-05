Mumbai, March 5: iQOO Z9 5G will be launched on March 12 under the mid-range segment with a unique design and specifications. Last month, iQOO launched its new iQOO Neo 9 Pro in the higher-mid range segment with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Now, the company will introduce its new iQOO Z9 5G smartphone in India with a powerful mid-range processor and an expected 50-megapixel primary camera.

iQOO has confirmed that the new Z9 5G will be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor with up to 734K AnTuTu Benchmarks. Additionally, the company said that the device will offer gamers an immersive experience. iQOO Z9 5G is also confirmed to be launched with Sony IMX882 OIS Sensor, an AMOLED display with 1,800nits of maximum brightness and two colour options - Brushed Green and Graphene Blue. Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Leaked Price, Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z9 5G Launching on March 12 in India:

Make every moment an opportunity to shine with the #iQOOZ9 🌞 With its stylish design and powerful performance, it's your perfect partner for all occasions 💫 Loading on 12th March exclusively on @amazonIN and https://t.co/7tsZtgDjuv 📆#iQOO #FullyLoaded #iQOOZ9 pic.twitter.com/TRMR1rBdsG — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 5, 2024

iQOO Z9 5G Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the iQOO Z9 5G will likely be launched between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The report said the upcoming Z9 5G from iQOO is expected to be a "fully loaded" smartphone. If launched, the iQOO Z9 could become a powerful smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 to launch under Rs 25,000. Coupled with a 50MP primary camera and AMOLED display, iQOO's Z9 5G is expected to offer the best-in-segment specifications. Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 Likely To Launch on March 11 in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z9 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iQOO Z9 5G is expected to have a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies, Moneycontrol reported. Further, the report said that the smartphone will have a display size of 6.6-inch, one of the brightest in the segment. As per the report, the upcoming iQOO Z9 5G may sport a slim design measuring just 7.83mm. Also, the device is said to have a 5,000mAh battery with a 44W fast charger. The device may compete with smartphones such as Nothing Phone 2a, launched today, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro, Realme 12 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, and others powered by a similar powerful processor.

