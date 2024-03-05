New Delhi, March 5: Samsung is gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35. The upcoming smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy A series is expected to have the latest features and specifications. As per reports, the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 were recently spotted on various international certification sites.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 are set to launch in India on March 11. The exact colour variants for each model have not been officially confirmed, but the rumours suggest that the Galaxy A35 may be available in Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy and Lemon colours. The Galaxy A55 could come in options like Ice Blue, Navy, White, and Purple colours. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launched With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7050’ Processor in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is rumoured to boast a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and might have a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A55 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1480 processor. The camera setup of the Galaxy A55 might include a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro lens. A 32MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is rumoured to include a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support and might run on Android 14 and One UI 6.0. The smartphone is also anticipated to have two configurations that might include 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Vivo V30 5G and Vivo V30 Pro 5G Price Leaked, Launch Set on March 7; Know Leaked Price of Each Variant, Expected Specifications and Features.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy A35 might be equipped with the Exynos 1380 chip and might offer similar to RAM and storage options as the A55. The rear camera setup could consist of a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 13MP front camera. The Galaxy A35 is also expected to have a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

