Mumbai, November 3: Recently, many news reports showed that some of the Indian political leaders' smartphones were hacked by the other group. Apple later investigated the claims and responded "unable to provide information about what causes such notification". Further, they said that it may help the state-sponsored attackers adapt to their hacking attempts in future.

Apple Inc. said that the "threat notifications" may be a false alarm and said that some of the attackers may never be detected. If you are using an iPhone and want to know if your device is hacked, you must pay attention to sure signs. These signs will help you stay alert about hacking attempts on your iPhone. Apple Leads Global Smartphone Market Revenue With 43% Share, Highest-Ever in Q3 2023: Report.

How To Know If Your iPhone is Hacked? Check Out For These Signs:

iPhones are considered the "most secure" smartphones that provide safety and security. Millions trust the devices to protect their data and sensitive information. However, the "state-sponsored attackers trying to compromise remotely" notification caused the iPhone users to think twice. The experts have debated whether the iPhones are secure with their private information. Here are the signs to look for if you think your iPhone is hacked. Facebook New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Facebook To Help Creators Test Different Versions of Reels Before Posting on Platform.

Performance Issues: If your iPhone is lagging or slowing down the regular performance, it may be due to malware in your device.

Battery Drain Issue: When your iPhone's battery drains quickly than normal, it could be due to the presence of adware in your device.

Heating Issues: iPhones tend to heat up when you do extensive tasks like gaming or using it for a more extended period. But if your phone is heating up lying idle, then it could be hacked.

Multimedia: If there is an unknown photo or video present in your gallery without your knowledge, then it could indicate a hacking attempt on your iPhone.

Random Pop-ups: If your iPhone is randomly opening and closing apps or notifications, then it may be triggered by hackers.

Strange Texts and Calls: Your iPhone may receive strange text messages and calls using character and number combinations that are unusual. That time, your iPhone may be hacked.

Higher Data Usage: When hacked, your iPhone may use data and run malicious apps in the background, resulting in higher data usage.

After getting hacked, the device may behave the same without showing the users that it is hacked, but if you are facing some of these issues, you can assume that there may be a technical problem with your device or that cybercriminals have hacked it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).