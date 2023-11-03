New Delhi, November 3: Meta is working on new ways to help content creators test their content and see the performance on Facebook. Meta has recently rolled out many features through its updates on multiple platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. Meta will introduce an A/B Testing tool to help creators on Facebook to see if it "resonates" with their audience.

Meta gives credit to the professional dashboard for allowing creators to take advantage of a one-stop shop to test their content and understand performance to grow on Facebook. Meta is likely to incorporate generative AI into its platform soon by introducing new capabilities. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Instagram To Develop Customisable 'AI Friend' Feature To Let Users To Create Friends According To Their Liking.

Facebook Reels Content Update:

📣Creators 📣 growing on @facebook just got easier with new tools to test your Reels content and more ways to earn rewards 💸https://t.co/2Hj9Sp3wM0 — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) November 2, 2023

How will Meta help Facebook Creators To See What Works Best For Content?

Meta says the creators can select the right image and text for their reels before posting it online. "It can be hard to know what will resonate", says Meta. The A/B Testing tool will help the creators choose the best option and see which would go well with their content. At the time of creating a Reel on a smartphone, the creators can test up to four different captions or thumbnails. SAP Launches New AI Capabilities and Advancements For Developers To Build Generative AI-Based Apps and Solutions.

The results will appear on their professional dashboard, and the platform will show the "winning" variant on the profile or page. The creators must change if they do not want it on their profile or page. Before posting Reels on Facebook, the users can go to the Reel composer and add the final touches.

