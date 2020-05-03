JioMeet Video Conferencing Service Coming Soon; Will Rival Zoom & Google Meet

Reliance Jio (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the increasing demand for the video conferencing services across the globe, Reliance is looking to have a pie of the video conferencing arena by launching JioMeet. Reliable Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday officially confirmed its plans to launch the JioMeet Service while announcing its fourth-quarter results. Reliance's soon to be launched platform - JioMeet will take on the rival like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. Notably, all these platforms gained popularity post lockdown in the country as well as the world due to coronavirus Pandemic. How to Get Facebook's New 'Care' Emoji: Steps to Get The Reaction Button on FB Messenger, Site & Main App.

It is important to note this is not Jio's foremost attempt in this arena as the Jio had introduced a similar video conferencing platform in the past as well. The official announcement came immediately after the quarterly earnings wherein the company revealed that will soon be launching JioMeet as a nationwide video platform under its Jio Platforms subsidiary. Jio's new video conferencing platform would be available across platforms including Android and iOS devices as well as Windows and MacOS.

Additionally, the JioMeet will also be accessible on Outlook via a plugin. As per the market reports, the platform will be also compatible with Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. The company claims to offer HD quality services across the devices. Additionally, the users can also use the service via logging into the platform using email ID and password to join a video conference as a guest.

The JioMeet app was spotted on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store immediately after the official announcement. Moreover, a dedicated microsite - jiomeet.jio.com is currently live with a screen showing a message that says, “Thank you for your interest in JioMeet.”