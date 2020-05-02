How to Get Facebook's New 'Care' Emoji: Steps to Get The Reaction Button on FB Messenger, Site & Main App

Facebook care emoji (Photo Credits: Facebook)

If you have scrolled Facebook in the past week, you must have seen a new emoji being used by many people. As a way to offer support and love, the social media giant has introduced a new "care" emoji in its like button options. Called as the Care Emoji, it has the yellow smiley emoticon hugging a heart with a very cute smile. As per the company, the care emoji symbolises, "Even Apart, We Are in This Together." While a lot of people have already began using it heavily, some of you may still be figuring out, how to get it. In this article, we will tell you about how one can get the new Facebook Care emoji on their phones, messenger app or on the laptop browser. Facebook Introduces Care Emoji Reaction To Like Button; To Be Available on Messenger, Site & Main App.

The Coronavirus pandemic is spreading a lot of fear and panic among people around the world. As people almost everywhere are in lockdown, passing time on social media is one way of keeping themselves entertained as always being updated. Amid all the negative news, social media giant Facebook introduced a cute emoji to show 'care.' The emoji is available in the like button options. Previous options other than like were - love, wow, haha, sad and angry. During the current COVID-19 crisis as people may be feeling alone or anxious, the 'care' emoji is little way of offering support. Facebook's New 'Care' Emoji Funny Memes and Jokes Will Make You Feel Better During The Pandemic Than The Reaction Button Itself.

How to Get Care Emoji on Facebook?

Open your Facebook app and see if you have the latest version of the app.

If not, go to the Play Store and update it to the latest version.

Go to the app and click on the like button. Press and hold on to the heart reaction to see if a new emoji with hugging heart pops up.

Same for your browser, see if it is the updated version. If yes, then the care emoji should pop up for you.

If you still haven't got it despite using the latest version on your phone and browser, then you will have to wait maybe a few days more.

Facebook has started launched the new emoji since the start of this week, so it may take some time to appear in your region.

Be a little patient, you should get it in a day or two. We get it, if people on your timeline are only using the new 'care' reaction to show it off, you will get it soon. You can then send out these cute virtual hugs to people on their posts and pictures.