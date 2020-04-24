Vivo Y50 Smartphone With Quad Rear Cameras & 5,000 mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices & Specifications

Vivo Y50 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker has officially launched the new Vivo Y50 phone in its home market. The newly launched Y50 handset comes with Snapdragon 665 SoC, quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and much more. The company has launched the smartphone at a price of RMB 1,698 (approximately Rs 18,310). The smartphone will be available via the company's official retail website as well as several online e-commerce platforms. iQOO 3 Smartphone Now Available in India Starting From Rs 34,990; Gets a Price Cut of Rs 4,000.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 665 chipset from Qualcomm that is mated with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. The company is also offering memory expansion provision on the phone up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone sports a 6.53-inch display with a punch-hole design featuring an FHD+ resolution and 90.7 percent screen to body ratio. Moreover, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery featuring 18W fast charging technology.

Coming to the optics, the newly launched Vivo Y50 packs a quad-camera setup at the rear. The module comprises of a 13MP along with an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone comes in three different colour options - Glacier Blue, Silver, and Obsidian Black. The glossy glass rear panel highlights the curved mirror design of the phone. It also gets a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.