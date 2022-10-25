Toon Finance leading the meme coin community

Why TFT is passing Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is a well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. Polygon aims to be the one stop shop for all Ethereum scaling solutions with an easy to use interface for developers.

What Is Polygon’s Purpose?

Polygon’s main purpose is to offer a one-stop shop for all Ethereum scaling solutions. The platform provides an easy to use interface for developers to build on top of. The end goal is to make it easier for dapps to scale on Ethereum and provide better user experience by decreasing transaction fees and increasing speed.

How Does Polygon Work?

Polygon works by using side chains that are attached to the main Ethereum blockchain. These side chains are called “child chains” and they are used to process transactions off the main chain. This allows for increased scalability because transactions can be processed in parallel on multiple child chains.

Polygon also uses something called “ Plasma cash ” which is a form of Plasma that uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as collateral. This means that each child chain can have its own rules and governance model. This makes it possible to create different types of child chains depending on the needs of the dapp.

Why Is Polygon Needed?

The Ethereum blockchain is currently not very scalable. This means that transaction fees are high and transaction speed is slow. This is not ideal for dapps that need to process a lot of transactions or need near-instant confirmation times. This is where Polygon comes in – by offering a solution that can scale Ethereum without changing the underlying protocol.

Polygon is a much needed solution for the Ethereum blockchain. It offers a way to scale Ethereum without changing the underlying protocol which will make it possible for dapps to process more transactions at a lower cost and with faster confirmation times. If you are looking for an easy to use platform for Ethereum scaling, then Polygon is definitely worth checking out!

All You Need to Know About Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a unique protocol in the cryptocurrency space that has been garnering a lot of attention lately. In this blog post, we'll give you a rundown of what Polkadot is and how it works. By the end, you should have a good understanding of this exciting new project and why it has so much potential.

What Is Polkadot?

Polkadot is an open-source sharded multichain protocol that connects and secures a network of specialized blockchains, facilitating cross-chain transfer of any data or asset types, not just tokens, thereby allowing blockchains to be interoperable with each other. Polkadot was designed to provide a foundation for a decentralized internet of blockchains, also known as Web3.

How Does Polkadot Work?

Polkadot utilizes something called "parachains," which are independent blockchains that are all connected to the central relay chain. The relay chain is responsible for managing the parachains and ensuring that they are all secure. The parachains can be used for any number of purposes, such as running dapps or hosting smart contracts.

One of the main selling points of Polkadot is that it enables cross-chain transfers between different parachains. This means that you can transfer any type of data or asset between two parachains, not just tokens. This opens up a whole world of possibilities and makes Polkadot one of the most versatile protocols in the space.

Why Is Polkadot Important?

Polkadot is important because it has the potential to revolutionize the way we use blockchain technology. With Polkadot, we can finally start building a decentralized internet where different blockchains can communicate with each other seamlessly. This could potentially lead to mass adoption of blockchain technology and usher in a new era of Web3 applications.

Polkadot is a very exciting project that has a lot of potential. It's still early days for Polkadot, but it has already made a lot of progress and has garnered support from some big names in the crypto space. If you're looking for an interesting project to invest in, Polkadot is definitely worth considering.

Introduction to TRON (TRX)

TRON (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain-based operating system that was launched in 2017. The main goal of TRON is to help content creators by providing them with more rewards for their work.

This is accomplished by eliminating intermediaries like YouTube, Facebook, or Apple. Instead, content consumers can reward content makers directly. In this blog post, we will provide an overview of TRON and its features.

What Is TRON?

TRON is a decentralized blockchain-based platform that provides a digital entertainment ecosystem. The Tron Protocol offers scalable, high-availability, and high-throughput support that underlies all the decentralized applications (DApps) in the TRON ecosystem.

The Tron Foundation strives to tackle existing issues faced by the digital entertainment industry such as the centralized management of content, lack of incentives for content creators, and high barriers to entry. By deploying a series of blockchain technologies, TRON hopes to create a decentralized internet that is better suited for digital entertainment applications.

TRX Token

The native cryptocurrency of the TRON network is called TRX. TRX tokens are used to pay for transactions on the network and can also be staked in order to earn rewards. In addition, holders of TRX can vote for Super Representatives who govern the network. Currently, there are over 100 billion TRX tokens in circulation with a total supply of 1 billion.

Tron Dapps

There are currently over 100 DApps built on the Tron network with more being developed every day. Some popular examples include TronBet, an online casino platform; Peiwo, China’s largest audio content platform; and Uplive, a live streaming application with over 10 million users. These DApps offer a wide variety of services ranging from gaming and gambling to social media and live streaming.

TRON (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain-based platform that provides a digital entertainment ecosystem. The main goal of TRON is to help content creators by providing them with more rewards for their work.

This is accomplished by eliminating intermediaries like YouTube, Facebook, or Apple. Instead, content consumers can reward content makers directly. If you are looking for an alternative platform to Ethereum that focuses on digital entertainment applications, then TRON may be worth considering.

What Is Uniswap (UNI)?

Uniswap is a popular decentralized trading protocol, known for its role in facilitating automated trading of decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens. An example of an automated market maker (AMM), Uniswap launched in November 2018, but has gained considerable popularity this year thanks to the DeFi phenomenon and associated surge in token trading.

How Does Uniswap Work?

Uniswap is powered by smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain and uses a constant product formula to determine pricing. This means that the price of a token traded on Uniswap is directly proportional to the amount of that token available in the market. For example, if there are 10 units of Token A and 100 units of Token B available, the price of Token A will be one-tenth the price of Token B.

This system is designed to incentivize traders to add liquidity to the market by providing them with rewards in the form of transaction fees. When a trade is executed on Uniswap, 0.3% of the value of that trade is distributed as a fee to the liquidity providers who made that trade possible.

Who Uses Uniswap?

Uniswap is used primarily by traders looking to buy or sell DeFi tokens. The platform's simple interface and automated pricing mechanism make it an attractive option for those who want to avoid the hassle of dealing with traditional exchanges.

In addition, as more DeFi protocols launch on Ethereum, Uniswap is positioned to become even more popular as a go-to trading platform for those looking to get involved in this burgeoning ecosystem.

Uniswap is a popular decentralized trading protocol that has gained notoriety this year thanks to its role in facilitating automated trading of decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens.

Powered by smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, Uniswap uses a constant product formula to determine pricing, which makes it an attractive option for traders looking to buy or sell DeFi tokens.

As more DeFi protocols launch on Ethereum, Uniswap is positioned to become even more popular as a go-to trading platform for those looking to get involved in this burgeoning ecosystem.

An Introduction to Solana (SOL)

Solana is a highly functional open source project that banks on blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to provide decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. While the idea and initial work on the project began in 2017, Solana was officially launched in March 2020 by the Solana Foundation with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. In this blog post, we'll give you a brief overview of what Solana is and how it works.

How Solana Works

Solana's protocol is designed to be scalable and secure. The platform makes use of proof of stake (PoS) and Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) consensus mechanisms to achieve these goals. Solana also uses something called "gossip about gossip" to ensure that every node on the network has the same data. This design makes Solana much more efficient than other blockchain protocols. For example, Ethereum can only process 15 transactions per second (TPS), while Solana can handle up to 50,000 TPS!

In addition to being scalable and secure, Solana is also very fast. Transactions are confirmed in just a few seconds thanks to the use of something called "Turbine." Turbine allows for horizontal scaling of the network by breaking transactions up into smaller chunks and then distributing those chunks across multiple nodes. This ensures that no single node is overloaded with data and that transactions are processed quickly.

What Can You Do on Solana?

The native token of the Solana network is SOL. SOL can be used to pay transaction fees, staking rewards, and other costs associated with using the platform. In addition to SOL, there are a growing number of other tokens that run on the Solana network.

These include popular DeFi tokens such as Maker (MKR), Compound (COMP), and Synthetix (SNX).

One of the most popular applications on Solana right now is Serum, which is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the platform. Serum allows users to trade cryptocurrencies quickly and easily with low fees. The DEX also supports cross-chain trading, which means that you can trade tokens that are not native to the Solana network.

Another popular application on Solana is Raydium, which is a protocol for synthetic asset creation and trading. Raydium allows users to create synthetic assets—such as stablecoins or tokenized BTC—that can be traded on the platform. This gives users exposure to assets that they might not otherwise have access to.

Solana is a blockchain protocol that focuses on scalability and security. The platform makes use of PoS and BFT consensus mechanisms as well as "gossip about gossip" to ensure that every node on the network has the same data.

Thanks to these design choices, Solana is able to handle up to 50,000 TPS! In addition to being fast and scalable, Solana also supports a growing number of DeFi applications such as Serum and Raydium. If you're looking for an alternative to Ethereum that can handle more transactions per second, then Solana might be worth considering!

Ethereum and TFT the Better Alternative

Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain system that features its own cryptocurrency, Ether.

ETH works as a platform for numerous other cryptocurrencies, as well as for the execution of decentralized smart contracts. In this blog post, we'll give you a brief overview of Ethereum and explain why it's seen as a viable alternative to Bitcoin.

Ethereum was first described in a 2013 whitepaper by Vitalik Buterin. Buterin, along with other co-founders, secured funding for the project in an online public crowd sale in the summer of 2014.

The project team managed to raise $18.3 million in Bitcoin, and Ethereum’s price in the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) was $0.311, with over 60 million Ether sold. Taking Ethereum’s price now, this puts the return on investment (ROI) at an annualized rate of over 270%, essentially almost quadrupling your investment every year since the summer of 2014.

This ROI is primarily due to Ethereum's functionality as a platform for other cryptocurrencies and decentralized smart contracts. Smart contracts are computer protocols that facilitate, verify, or enforce the negotiation or performance of a contract.

They allow transactions to be carried out without third-party intermediaries such as banks or lawyers. Because of this, they have the potential to streamline many business processes and cut costs by eliminating middlemen.

Decentralized applications (dapps) are built on Ethereum's blockchain and use smart contracts to run without any possibility of fraud or third-party interference. This makes dapps incredibly useful for a wide variety of tasks ranging from managing supply chains to voting systems to financial exchanges.

Cryptocurrencies built on Ethereum's blockchain (known as ERC20 tokens) are also gaining popularity due to their ease of use and flexibility.

Overall, Ethereum is seen as a more versatile and user-friendly alternative to Bitcoin. While Bitcoin is primarily used as a store of value, Ethereum's smart contracts and dapps provide real-world utility that could potentially revolutionize many industries. If you're thinking about investing in cryptocurrency, Ethereum is definitely worth considering.

