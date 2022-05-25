Mi Smart Band 7 & Redmi Buds 4 Pro are now official in China. Xiaomi's latest fitness band comes in two versions - standard and NFC. Mi Smart Band 7 is introduced as the successor to the Mi Smart band 6. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro offers 360-degree surround sound, up to 36 hours of total battery life and an ANC feature with a transparency mode. Redmi Note 11T Pro & Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Mi Smart Band 7 is priced at CNY 249 for the standard version, whereas the NFC version costs CNY 299. It will be offered in black, green, blue, orange, pink and white colours. On the other hand, Redmi Buds 4 Pro retails at CNY 399. Both devices are available for pre-booking and will go on sale from May 31, 2022.

Mi Smart Band 7 comes with 120 sports modes, including professional sports like gymnastics, skipping, tennis and indoor training exercises. The fitness band offers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge and is 5ATM water resistance. It also gets Bluetooth v5.2 as well as NFC feature and more.

On the other side, Redmi Buds 4 Pro comes equipped with a 10mm aluminium-magnesium alloy, deep bass and a 360-degree surround sound. It offers a low latency mode of 59ms, which automatically activates as soon as the connected device enters a gaming mode. The earbuds are claimed to provide 9 hours of playback and up to 36 hours of battery with noise cancellation off.

