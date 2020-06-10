Microsoft Blooper: AI Robot Journalist Messes Up With Human Faces, Mixes 2 Mixed-Race Members of British Pop Group Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Washington, June 10: Barely a few days after tech giant Microsoft announced that it rely on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to curate news and content, a major blooper took place where intelligent robots have confused between two mixed-race members of the British pop group Little Mix.

According to several news reports, robot editors over at MSN.com made a mistake by using a picture of Thirlwall’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock instead of Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall while reporting the later experience with racism. The article even appeared on the homepage of MSN.com as well, which was pointed out by Jade Thirlwall in an Instagram story. Google Meet Introduces AI Noise Cancellation Feature to Reduce Background Noise During Video Meetings.

Pointing out the blooper, Jade Thirlwall wrote, "@MSN If you’re going to copy and paste articles from other accurate media outlets, you might want to make sure you’re using an image of the correct mixed-race member of the group. This shit happens to @leighannepinnock and I ALL THE TIME that it’s become a running joke ... It offends me that you couldn’t differentiate the two women of colour out of four members of a group … DO BETTER!"

However, recognising the mistake, the Microsoft replaced the incorrect image. Informing about it, a Microsoft spokesperson told The Guardian, "As soon as we became aware of this issue, we immediately took action to resolve it and have replaced the incorrect image." Meanwhile, this incident is being seen as setback to the reputation of the AI systems in use, specially in the field of journalism and editorial tasks.