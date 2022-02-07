New Delhi, Feb 7: Microsoft is testing a tablet mode, desktop wallpaper stickers and a sustainability section as part of new Windows 11 features.

References to stickers for desktop wallpapers, the ability to hide the taskbar for tablets, and a sustainability section in Settings have been discovered in the latest test version of Windows 11.

The new customization feature to bring stickers to desktop wallpapers in Windows 11 has been shared by Windows enthusiast Albacore on Twitter, reports The Verge. Microsoft Reportedly Working on 3D Emoji for Windows 11.

It's possible that the new stickers feature could be part of Windows 11 SE, or consumer-focused versions of Windows 11.

A new taskbar setting has also appeared, labeled "Automatically hide the taskbar when using your device as a tablet."

Microsoft has said that it "will only communicate about features that we are purposefully enabling for Insiders to try out."

The tech giant Microsoft is planning for Windows 11 testing throughout the year.

The software maker said it plans to experiment more with features for Windows 11 testers to evaluate that may never ship.

Microsoft is planning to give Windows 11 testers a window in which they can switch from the Dev Channel to the Beta Channel, to avoid the more experimental features that are on the way.

That will likely coincide with the February release of features, including Android app support, taskbar changes, and the redesigned Notepad and Media Player apps.

