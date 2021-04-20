Motorola India will be launching its Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion smartphones today in India. The company has been teasing its upcoming phones on its official Twitter and other social media channels revealing its several keys specifications. Both devices will be launched at 12 noon and will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Moto G60 is expected to sport a 6.8-inch HDR10 display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset.

Moto G60 & Moto G40 Fusion (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

#GetSetG with the latest smartphones that love adventures, challenges, and explorations just like you! #GoBeyond with #motog60 or #BlazeOn with #motog40fusion, and head to a whole new journey together. Launching tomorrow, at 12 PM on @Flipkart! https://t.co/5WurqYwqSW pic.twitter.com/4rQgNs8t1B — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 19, 2021

For photography, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a depth shooter. At the front, there will be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Moto G60 & Moto G40 Fusion (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

On the other hand, the Moto G40 Fusion smartphone will feature a similar display as that of the Moto G60. The handset will come powered by the same Snapdragon 732G SoC that will power the Moto G60 phone. Moto G40 Fusion will come equipped with a 64MP triple rear camera module. Both Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery and run on the Android 11 operating system. Pricing and other details of both devices will be announced by the company today.

