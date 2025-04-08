New Delhi, April 8: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launch date in India has reportedly been hinted, although no official confirmation from Motorola has been made so far. The smartphone is expected to hit the Indian market soon and may target the mid-range segment.

Motorola seems to be preparing to launch a stylus-equipped device in its flagship Edge series. Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) recently took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share the launch date and details about the upcoming Motorola Edge 60 Stylus. According to the tipster, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is expected to launch in India on April 17, 2025. CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch in India on April 28; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launch Date in India (Expected)

Exclusive 🌟 Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Indian variant price. 💰 ₹22,999 (8GB+256GB) Launch date: 17 April Specifications: ✏️ Stylus (pen) included 📱 6.7" pOLED display 120Hz refresh rate 🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset 🍭 Android 15 📸 50MP+ 13MP rear camera 🤳 32MP… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 8, 2025

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It may feature a 6.7-inch pOLED display. The display of the smartphone is likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup at the rear.

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus camera setup could include a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP secondary camera, possibly an ultrawide lens. The device may come with a 32MP front camera.The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is expected to be feature a 5,000mAh battery. It may support 68W wired charging along with 15W wireless charging. The Edge 60 Stylus is likely to run on Android 15. iQOO Z10 Launch on April 11: iQOO Z9 Available at Discounted Rate Ahead of iQOO’s New Smartphone Featuring 7,300mAh Battery; Check Price, Offers, Specifications and More.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India (Expected)

The Edge 60 Stylus is expected to arrive in the mid-range segment in India. As per reports, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price in India for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage may be around INR 22,999. The Edge 60 Stylus will likely be available on Motorola’s official website and Flipkart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2025 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).