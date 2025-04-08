Mumbai, April 8: iQOO Z10 is set to launch in India on April 11, 2025, and ahead of its arrival, the company has reduced the price of its previous generation model iQOO Z9 on a popular e-commerce website. The iQOO Z10 5G will boast a larger battery with fast charging compared to the 5,000mAh battery of the predecessor with 44W fast charging. However, those interested in buying the Z9 model at a much lower price will get an AMOLED display, MediaTek D7200 processor, and various other features.

The iQOO Z9 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. The RAM can be extended by another 8GB, and the memory can also be expanded using a microSD card up to 1TB. The iQOO Z9 was launched in two colours—brushed Green and Graphene Blue—in 2024. The device is also available in a 6GB+128GB variant. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. Apple Flies 5 Flights Containing iPhones From India and China to US Ahead of Trump Tariffs To Avoid 10% Reciprocal Tariffs and Maintain Pricing: Report.

iQOO Z9 Available on Amazon at Discounted Rates

The iQOO Z9 8GB+256GB variant is now available on Amazon at INR 17,999; previously, it was available at INR 26,999. Besides the Amazon discount, interested customers can also check out the INR 524 cashback offer, up to INR 1,000 bank offer, and the No-Cost EMI option at INR 783. Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to INR 16,500 on the iQOO Z9 and a one-day fast delivery option.

iQOO Z9 has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS with 2MP additional camera for bokeh effect. On the front, iQOO Z9 offers a 16MP camera. The device has a Bluetooth 5.3 version, a type-C charging port, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 1+1 nano SIM(Hybrid) SIM slot type, Wi-Fi 6 and other regular sensors. POCO C71 Sale Starts Today in India, Budget Smartphone Comes With 5,200mAh Battery; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10 Specifications and Features (Expected)

iQOO Z10 is rumoured to feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 8GB+128GB base variant, 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and 32MP selfie camera. It will run on an Android 15-based operating system with a massive 7,300mAh battery.

