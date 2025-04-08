New Delhi, April 8: CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, is preparing to reveal its new lineup of products on April 28, 2025, in India. The launch event will showcase a range of devices. It will include CMF Phone 2 Pro. Apart from the smartphone, CMF will also introduce three new models of earbuds, which will be the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is anticipated to continue its customisable design style. Although the company has not confirmed many details yet, there are speculations that the smartphone will likely feature an interchangeable back panels for allowing users to personalise the phone's appearance to suit their preferences. The Phone 2 Pro is set to launch in India on April 28 at 6:30 PM IST. Reports suggest that the CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India may be around INR 22,000.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to come with a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Phone 2 Pro will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The smartphone is also tipped to feature up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the Phone 2 Pro may include Essential Key support, that will likely let users to assign specific shortcuts or functions to a physical button on the device.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup at the rear, which may include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The smartphone may come with a 32MP front camera. It is likely to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that may support 50W fast charging. The device is expected to run on Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15. Additionally, the smartphone may feature an IP64 rating for protection against dust and splashes.

