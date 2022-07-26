Motorola will launch the Razr 2022 smartphone in China on August 2, 2022. The company will also launch the Moto X30 Pro device along with the Razr 2022. Motorola has teased the foldable smartphone on Weibo, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, Moto Razr 2022 will debut on the above-mentioned date at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST). Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Launched in India For Rs 1.25 Lakh; Check Features, Variants, Specs & Pre-booking.

Motorola Razr 2022 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

In terms of specifications, the Razr 2022 is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is likely to sport an AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and a 13MP macro snapper. Upfront, there could be a 32MP Omnivision sensor.

The front camera might be capable of recording ultra-HD videos at 60 fps. The handset is tipped to come in quartz black and tranquil blue colours. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Razr is said to be priced at EUR 1,149 (approximately Rs 94,000).

