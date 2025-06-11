Android 16 is now available, starting with supported Pixel devices and coming to more smartphone brands later this year. Google said, “Android 16 lays the foundation for our new Material 3 Expressive design, with features that make Android more accessible and easy to use." As per reports, the compatible Google Pixel devices for Android 16 include Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9a. The update brings new design improvements, better accessibility, and smarter notifications. Notifications from the same app will now be grouped together to avoid clutter and stay organised. Google will also launch custom keyboard shortcuts and taskbar overflow later this year. Android 16 also comes with enhanced hearing aid compatibility and has introduced advanced protection features. The new feature offers device security to guard against scam calls, harmful apps, unsafe websites, and other online threats. “Whether you’re a public figure or you just prioritize security, Advanced Protection gives you greater peace of mind that you’re protected against the most sophisticated attacks,” Google added. OpenAI o3-Pro Model: CEO Sam Altman Announces Roll Out of New AI Model for ChatGPT Pro Users and API; Check Details.

🧵Android 16 launches today on Pixel devices, and will be rolling out to other phone brands later this year. Here’s some of what’s new: 🔔 Streamlined and up-to-date notifications for ride-share and food delivery apps 🦻 Enhanced hearing aid compatibility 💪 Stronger security in… — Google (@Google) June 10, 2025

