POVA Curve 5G will launch in India on May 29, 2025. The company has begun teasing the device across social media platforms. Earlier promotions hinted at a design comparison with the iPhone 16. The smartphone will feature a slim 7.45mm design. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek chipset and will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery. It is expected to be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with two storage variants likely featuring 128GB and 256GB. POVA Curve 5G may be available in three colour options. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T and Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About the Latest Smartphones Launched From Realme in India.

POVA Curve 5G Launch in India on May 29

The future looks good in your hands. POVA Curve 5G launches in 2 days. Pre-book yours at a retail store near you.#POVA | #POVACurve5G pic.twitter.com/4mjBhPgxjq — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) May 27, 2025

