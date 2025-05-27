Lava Bold N1 Pro will launch in India on May 29, 2025. Lava Mobiles will launch the smartphone in two colour options, which will include Titanium Gold and Stealth Black. Bold N1 Pro will have a curved edge design. The smartphone may come with a 6.67-inch display with a 120HZ refresh rate and may be powered by a Unisoc T606 processor. It will come with a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main lens along with a front camera with a punch-hole display. Bold N1 Pro may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Lava Bold N1 Pro price in India might be around INR 6,999. POVA Curve 5G Launch in India on May 29, Likely To Be Powered by MediaTek Processor; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Lava Bold N1 Pro Will Launch in India on May 29

Unapologetically BOLD. Undeniably PRO.​ Bold N1 Pro drops on 29th May, 12 PM on Amazon.​ ​#ContestAlert​ How would you style Bold N1 Pro to match your vibe? Best answers win exciting prizes!​ ​#BoldN1Pro #BeFearless #LavaMobiles #ContestAlertIndia #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/RSWl0NZkr7 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) May 27, 2025

