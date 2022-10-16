New Delhi, October 16: Smartphone brand Motorola has confirmed that it is all set to launch a new smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate and several other features for Indian consumers. The company said that the new smartphone -- motoe22s -- will be launched on October 17 on Flipkart and other retail stores.

"The motoe22s features a fast 90Hz refresh rate that helps you swipe, scroll and switch seamlessly between apps. Enjoy expansive visuals on a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen," the company wrote on the microblogging site Twitter. Moto E22s India Launch on October 17, 2022; Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

Make way for the #motoe22s as it’s almost here! Prepare to experience a brilliant 90Hz IPS LCD Display, Premium Design, A 16MP AI Camera system, Side Fingerprint sensor and much more!. Get ready as its coming to you tomorrow on @flipkart & at leading retail stores — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 16, 2022

"Stay tuned as it launches 17th October on @flipkart and other leading retail stores," it added. This month, the company has launched a new affordable smartphone, "moto e32," that features a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD, a premium design and a 50MP camera. Moto E22s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

The moto e32 is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant for Rs 10,499, and it comes in two colour variants -- eco black and arctic blue. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

