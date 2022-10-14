Motorola India will officially launch the E22s smartphone on October 17, 2022. The company teased the device on its Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The handset is listed on Flipkart, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. The smartphone is also listed on the Motorola India website, which reveals its several key specifications. It will be available in two colours - arctic blue and eco black. Moto E32 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Moto E22s will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The #motoe22s features a speedy 90Hz refresh rate that helps you swipe, scroll and switch seamlessly between apps. Enjoy expansive visuals on a 6.5” IPS LCD screen. Stay tuned as it launches 17th October on @flipkart and other leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 14, 2022

For optics, the device will come with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there will be an 8MP front camera. Moto G72 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In addition to this, Moto E22s will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric security. It will run on Android 12 OS. To recall Moto E22s debuted in Europe at EUR 160 (approximately Rs 12,810) for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. As such, the price of the Indian model could be some where around it.

