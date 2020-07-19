Netflix and chill is a thing, and it has increased even more during this pandemic. With humans confined significantly at home, the streaming services online are playing a major role. In the past few months, many new shows have appeared and popular streaming service, Netflix recently announced 17 new films and series. Users, already must have made their plans, but there is more you need to know. What if, we say, you can enjoy Netflix for free for 1,000 months? Excited? Well, the streaming service is now offering one lucky winner to enjoy a lifetime subscription, basically an 83-year subscription. How cool is that! But there is a trick, of course. You can get the free subscription if you play, ‘The Old Guard Game,’ and the offer is only for users in the United States. Charlize Theron's Netflix Film The Old Guard Creates History by Reaching 72 Million Households in 4 Weeks, Can It Beat Chris Hemsworth's Extraction's 'Most-Watched Film' Record?

What is The Old Guard Game?

Netflix’s The Old Guard game is based on its new action-thriller movie, ‘The Old Guard,’ starring American-South African actress, Charlize Theron. According to reports, it is about a “group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals, with the ability to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom.”

How to Win Free Subscription?

You will have to play the game, and for that, at first, you will have to watch the movie, as the competition follows the events of the film. After watching the game, you can easily start playing The Old Guard Game, through your web browser on your Windows PC or Mac or mobile device. According to Netflix, the completion has already started on July 17, 2020, at 8:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST).

Visit oldguardgame.com through computer or mobile device.

through computer or mobile device. Click ‘Play Now’ and fill the on-screen registration form.

The game will begin.

There are no charges to participate and play in the game.

You can check, Netflix’s official rules and FAQs about The Old Guard Game, by clicking HERE.

The movie, The Old Guard, has received a tremendous response and created a history by reaching 72 million households in only four weeks. You can play as Charlize Theron with a Labrys double-bladed axe. Play as often as you like, and your score is determined by each enemy you defeat, and the faster you are to reach a level. Whoever gets the highest score will win the game and of course the 83-year Netflix subscription. All the best, users!

