New Delhi, Feb 5: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Friday announced the new storage variant for its A-series smartphone 'OPPO A15s'. Previously available in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage combination, the smartphone now offers 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at Rs 12,490. Oppo A15s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India at Rs 11,490; Check Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

"The new variant of Oppo A15s is built to offer customers the freedom to save more data and enjoy a seamless experience," the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an HD+ screen resolution. It is powered by Helio P35 processor that stands out on the performance to power efficiency factor and provides a steadily reliable user experience, the company said.

The device sports AI-based triple-rear camera setup of 13MP, 2MP (macro) and 2MP (depth) sensors. On the front, the device boasts an 8MP camera with AI beatification mode.

Furthermore, the device comes equipped with a massive 4,230mAh battery and runs on ColorOS 7.2 that supports impressive features such as system-wide dark mode, Icon Pull-Down Gesture feature and 3-finger Scrolling Screenshot on the smartphone. OPPO A15s is available for sale in two vibrant colour variants -- Dynamic black and Fancy white -- across retail channels and Amazon.

