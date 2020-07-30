Sony, the Japanese consumer electronics giant had revealed its Playstation 5 gaming console globally last month. The company had showcased two models of PS5 - a regular one with a 4K Blu-ray drive & a digital edition that does not include the disk drive. Now, the firm has now announced 'Ready for PS5' TV models - Sony Bravia X900H and Sony Z8H/ZH8 8K HDR Full Array LED Smart TV. Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console Revealed Featuring Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil 8 & More.

Sony Bravia X900H TV comes in four different screen sizes - a 55-inch, a 65-inch, a 75-inch, a 85-inch. The Smart TVs not only support 4K resolution support but also offer120Hz refresh rate with local-dimming backlight.

Sony PS5 Ready TV (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On the other hand, Sony Z8H LED Smart TV gets two display sizes - a 75-inch & a 85-inch. Both the variants support of 8K resolution &120Hz refresh rate. In addition to these, the Sony Z8H model offers advanced sound & features. Both Sony X900H & Z8H TVs feature ultra-low latency game modes. The company has also announced that TV's remote can be used to control the PS5 gaming console.

Coming to the prices, Sony Bravia X900H 4K Android TV gets a starting price of $999 for 55-inch model & goes up to $2,799 for the top-end variant. Sony Z8H Smart TVs cost $6999 for 75-inch, while the 85-inch screen size model will retail at $9,999.

