HMD Global owned Nokia is all set to launch its Nokia C20 Plus budget handset. The company shared an official poster of the device revealing its back panel & launch date. The smartphone will be introduced as the latest addition under Nokia's C-Series. As per the poster, Nokia C20 Plus will be launched in the Chinese market on June 11, 2021. The teaser poster also reveals the key details of the design and the camera module. New Nokia 3.4 Now Available in India With Special Offers to Jio Subscribers.

The smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The left edge of the phone features a SIM slot whereas the right edge could get a volume rocker. The handset was recently spotted on the 3C and TENNA certifications websites with a model number TA-1388. The 3C listing revealed that the smartphone will come with a 10W charger in the box. The device was also reportedly seen on the Geekbench website which showcased 3GB RAM and Android 11 OS.

Nokia C20 Plus is said to be powered by a Unisoc chipset. Last month, a report had said that the device will be an upgraded version of the Nokia C20 phone and will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, the smartphone will also get a 3.5mm audio jack. Apart from this nothing much is known about the phone.

