Nubia Officially Teases New 5G Smartphone With 80W Fast Charging Technology: Report

Upcoming Nubia 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: IANS)

Beijing, Feb 3: Chinese handset maker Nubia has teased a forthcoming 5G phone with a crazy 80W charging capabilities. Ni Fei, the CEO and Co-Founder of Nubia, shared a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, to tease an upcoming 5G smartphone with an impressive 80W fast charging capabilities, Gizmo China has recently reported.

In the Weibo post, Fei posted an image as well which contained certain details and statistics regarding a smartphone being charged.

Looking at the details, Voltage can be observed at 8.4 Volts while the current is at 9.6 Ampere. In simpler terms, this translates to a fast charging rate upwards of 80W that is higher than 65W but a bit lower than true 100W charging rates, the report added.

It is pertinent to note that devices that reach such high wattage over USB Power Delivery do it by increasing both their voltage and amperage, hitting the 20V maximum before ramping the current much above 3A.