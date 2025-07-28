New Delhi, July 28: Ola AI venture Krutrim has reportedly carried out another round of layoffs, this time affecting a team that was brought on board a few months ago. The company, founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, is said to be taking steps to streamline its operations by keeping its teams lean. The job cuts are reportedly a part of an internal strategy to streamline its operations.

As per a report of The Economic Times, Krutrim laid off over 100 employees in the second round of layoffs. Bhavish Aggarwal’s AI startup, Krutrim, has implemented a second wave of job cuts, which reportedly affected many employees from its linguistics team. The job cuts might have impacted linguists hired for full-time roles across 10 Indian languages, which include Tamil, Odia, Telugu, and Marathi. The job cuts started after the company introduced its agentic AI assistant, Kruti, in June. As per reports, nearly 80% of the training process for the AI assistant Kruti has been completed. TCS Layoffs: Is AI Responsibile for Massive 12,000 Job Cuts at Tata Consultancy Services? CEO K Krithivasan Cites This Reason Behind Layoff Plans.

Krutrim is said to have secured USD 50 million in funding from Z47 Partners, achieving unicorn status in 2024. Reports suggest the company had around 600 employees in its linguistics department. The recent layoffs are reportedly linked to a shift in internal priorities due to external factors. Krutrim reportedly said that the recent changes are part of a strategic shift to streamline the operations. Microsoft Layoffs: CEO Satya Nadella Sends Memo to Employees, Explains What Led to Massive Job Cuts in 2025.

The company reportedly declined to confirm exact figures and the reasons for layoffs but urged to avoid “publishing unverified reports that are not substantiated by accurate facts. The company reportedly stated that to use resources more effectively and stay focused on key goals, it is working towards forming leaner and agile teams. This transition is said to reflect changes in business and is aligned with Krutrim’s long-term ambition to develop a complete AI ecosystem built entirely in India.

