Mumbai, June 2: OnePlus 13s, a highly anticipated compact smartphone from OnePlus, is set to launch in India on June 5, 2025. The OnePlus 13s will join the OnePlus 13 series, including the OnePlus 13 5G flagship smartphone and OnePlus 13R higher-mid range smartphone. The smartphone will feature the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with a compact screen size. This year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched with a 5.8mm slim design, and Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 17 Air with a 5.5mm to 6.25mm thin smartphone.

After introducing the large-screen smartphones, the brands are now going back to the slim design and offering bigger batteries. OnePlus 13s will come with a different design than the other models in the OnePlus 13 series. The camera module shared via teaser showed that the Chinese smartphone maker took a different path with its new compact model's design. Redmi Pad 2 Launch Confirmed for India, Upcoming Tablet Likely To Feature MediaTek Helio G100 Processor; Check Leaked Price, Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13s Specifications and Features (Confirmed and Rumoured)

OnePlus 13s will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC mated with up to 12GB LPDDR5X storage and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It will likely include a 6.3-inch display, a 32MP front-facing camera and various AI features. It is expected that the device's display could support a 120Hz refresh rate and offer a 1.5K resolution. The OnePlus 13s will come with a 6,260mAh battery, which will likely support 90W fast charging.

OnePlus 13s may come with a 50MP dual rear camera setup, including primary and telephoto lenses. On the front, it could get a 16MP shooter. The highlighting features of the upcoming OnePlus compact smartphone are changes in the design and accessibility. It will come with a 'Plus Key' as a replacement for the Alert Slider, IP68 or IP69 rating, OxygenOS 15-based on Android 15, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September 2025: Apple iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications Tipped, iPhone 17 May Use iPhone 16 Chipset,

OnePlus 13s Price in India (Expected)

OnePlus 13s price in India is expected to be around INR 55,000, sitting between OnePlus 13R (INR 49,999) and OnePlus 13 (INR 69,999. OnePlus 13s could come in Black Velvet, Pink Satin and a newly teased green shade.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).